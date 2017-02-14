We are starting off this morning with temperatures near freezing.Temperatures will make it back to about 60 today, but after some sunshine to start, we will see more clouds moving in this afternoon.We moisten enough across the Triangle after midnight for a shower or spotty light rain, then there will be a good dose of rain coming across the area on Wednesday. It will dry out by the late afternoon or evening. The clouds and rain on Wednesday will keep temperatures from rising above the low 50s.Dry, cooler air will follow for Thursday with more sunshine than clouds and high temperatures in the low 50s.Warmer air will start to move in on Friday with sunshine and highs near 60, then we go back above normal for the weekend.This unseasonably warm weather pattern developing this coming weekend will continue through the first half of next week.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather