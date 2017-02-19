Raleigh gardener gives advice on February planting

After another day in the 70s across central North Carolina, it's starting to feel a lot like spring. Many are eager to see flowers blooming, but how soon is too soon to start planting?John Harmurth has worked at the Longhill Nursery for 20 years, but he's been planting for much longer. He was at the Raleigh State Farmer's Market on Sunday giving advice to amateur gardeners."We can talk to some gentleman like (John) and he gives us some fantastic advice about how to take care of it and keep it living because I have a black thumb!" said Erin Brunmeier, who had just bought a rosemary plant.With spring-like temperatures so consistent through the Triangle, it might be tempting to plant all of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Which ones are good to plant now, and which ones should you wait to plant?"People need to plant plants that are capable of withstanding cold weather conditions," Harmurth said.He says that right now, you can plant broccoli but you should hold off on planting tomatoes. Harmurth also gave the green light on planting grass seed.It's normal to have frost in March and even April, so how can you protect what you've already planted?"If you're concerned by a frost or you hear that frost is coming, cover with cotton cloth sheets of burlap, but not plastic," Hurmurth explained.ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart said the warm weather is expected to continue this week.