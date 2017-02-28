Live Broadcast
WEATHER
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
A rare sighting as lightning strikes the Space Needle in Seattle, Wash. (Space Needle/Twitter)
wtvd
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 10:59PM
In a rare sight, lightning struck the Seattle Space Needle on Monday.
The Space Needle
Twitter account
shared a short video showing the thunderous strike.
Related Topics:
weather
digital video
lightning
