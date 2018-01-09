WEATHER

Rare snowstorm blankets Sahara Desert in white

EMBED </>More Videos

Sand dunes on the outskirts of small Algerian town of Ain Sefra were blanketed by more than 16 inches of snow. (YouTube/Sekkouri Kamel)

A rare snowstorm in the Sahara Desert turned the normally sandy landscape into what looks like arctic tundra.

Around 16 inches of snow fell in the outskirts of the town of Ain Sefra, Algeria, according to an Algerian media report. Snow rarely falls in the Sahara where temperatures in the summer frequently hit 100 degrees to 104 degrees, but it is the third time in almost 40 years that Ain Sefra has seen snow.

However, the snowstorm didn't last for too long - temperatures rose to 42 degrees by the late afternoon, melting most of the snow away.
