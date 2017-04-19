Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic

Tis the season... almost. Hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and runs through November. Nonetheless, the National Hurricane Center has its eye on a rare April Storm: Subtropical Depression One.
They've been watching this storm over the past few days. Right now, winds are 35 miles per hour. If they go to 39mph, the storm would be upgraded to Subtropical Storm Arlene.
Stay on top of the weather with the ABC11 News App
A subtropical storm is different from a tropical storm in the fact that the tropical storms can grow quickly into a hurricane. Subtropical storms will not.
It will stay out to sea and possibly be absorbed by another storm. It will not be a threat to North Carolina.
Though the last time we had a storm form in April was in Tropical Storm Ana in 2003, it's not unheard of storms to form before the season starts.
As a matter of fact, last year we had Hurricane Alex form in January.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical depressionstormhurricane
weathertropical depressionstormhurricane