HURRICANE

Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic

Subtropical Depression One

By
Tis the season... almost. Hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and runs through November. Nonetheless, the National Hurricane Center has its eye on a rare April Storm: Subtropical Depression One.

They've been watching this storm over the past few days. Right now, winds are 35 miles per hour. If they go to 39mph, the storm would be upgraded to Subtropical Storm Arlene.

Stay on top of the weather with the ABC11 News App

A subtropical storm is different from a tropical storm in the fact that the tropical storms can grow quickly into a hurricane. Subtropical storms will not.

It will stay out to sea and possibly be absorbed by another storm. It will not be a threat to North Carolina.

Though the last time we had a storm form in April was in Tropical Storm Ana in 2003, it's not unheard of storms to form before the season starts.

As a matter of fact, last year we had Hurricane Alex form in January.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical depressionstormhurricane
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HURRICANE
What are severe weather fears?
Matthew death toll drops to 25
His own home flooding, wildlife officer rescues others
Pumps begin draining water from flooded Princeville
More hurricane
WEATHER
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Warm Up on the Way
Oak Island pier operator sues town following closure
Safety tips to prevent hot car deaths in spring
More Weather
Top Stories
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
Man in Raleigh crash tests twice legal limit
Dogs die in Chapel Hill fire
NC farmer preparing to plant finds body in field
3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries
Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
Ball of slithering snakes shocks North Carolina jogger
Show More
Raleigh police investigating shooting that injured man
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
Special session challenge latest effort to block GOP laws
California police say gunman targeted white men in spree
New facility offers help for moms dealing with addiction
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
More Photos