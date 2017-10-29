Today will be an unusual day across Central North Carolina. A cold front will cross the area around midday. The warmest temperatures of the day will occur during the morning and midday hours, and the afternoon will have a steep drop. The temperature will likely go from66 around noon-2 p.m., but it could be in the upper 40s by 5 p.m.! There will be some rain, but it will not be heavy. Although scattered downpours cannot be ruled out with the front, and even some thunder.While we're dealing with rain, snow will be falling in the mountains! The first widespread accumulating snow of the year is expected in places like Boone and Blowing Rock. There will probably be some snow in Asheville as well.Colder and drier air will move in tonight, then Monday will offer plenty of sunshine as high pressure starts to build toward the area.High temperatures Monday will be near 60, then with sunshine again on Tuesday, temperatures will make a run toward 70.Dry conditions will prevail on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures reaching the lower 70s.Have a good Sunday!Steve Stewart