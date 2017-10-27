WEATHER

Ready for the chill? Chance of showers ahead of temp drop

Another beautiful fall day across the region with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Tonight won't be as chilly as last night with lows in the low and mid 40s. A strong cold front will sweep across the region this weekend with clouds and some showers. The clouds will increase tomorrow with a few spotty showers by afternoon and highs in the low 70s. The showers will increase in coverage after midnight tomorrow night as the cold front approaches. Temperatures will remain mild with lows in the 50s. Sunday will start out on the wet side, but rain will end during the midday hours as the cold front sweeps through. Temperatures will start in the lower 60s, but then fall through the 50s during the afternoon. It'll become rather breezy too with winds gusting to 20-25 mph.

Cool high pressure will build into central North Carolina Sunday night, and temperatures will fall into the 30s by Monday morning. We'll be on the lookout for any frost potential. Dry and cool weather will prevail through Tuesday, and the it still looks good for Halloween!

Have a great weekend,
Chris
