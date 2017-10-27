Ready for the cold? Chance of storms ahead of temp drop

Dry conditions will continue today, and tomorrow, as an upper-level ridge sits over the mid-Atlantic region. However, this pattern will not last for long.A low pressure center located over the northern Great Plains will move to the east and an associated cold front will extend to the south. This front moves through the area Saturday night into Sunday and brings the chance of a shower or thunderstorm across the area.High pressure will be building in behind the cold front and will pull down cool, dry air from Canada.This high pressure will set up over the mid-Atlantic region and keep temperatures slightly below average through the end of the weekend and into the beginning of the workweek. This strong area of high pressure will keep the region dry with plenty of sunshine.Due to this extra sunshine, temperatures will slowly begin to recover and reach near-normal temperatures by Wednesday.Thursday, temperatures may actually reach a handful of degrees above average, but this will also be met with the potential for an isolated shower or two to pass through.Have a great weekend!Bigweather