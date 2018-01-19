Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Story
Email
WEATHER
Real-time updates: Snow melting but refreezing presents danger
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WTVD
Snow and ice are seen at Leesville Road High School. (Owen3551 - ABC11 Eyewitness)
WTVD
Friday, January 19, 2018 12:07AM
ABC11 has team coverage as snow makes its way through the Triangle.
View the latest closings
here
.
(App users, stream below might take a few seconds to load.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Road reports, transit info you need for morning
The latest info on school makeup days
Refreeze tonight, but warming up this weekend in a big way
What's closed, what's open and when
More Weather
Top Stories
Refreeze tonight, but warming up this weekend in a big way
The latest info on school makeup days
Why did we get so much more snow than forecast?
Raleigh Police seek 2 in armed robbery of credit union
Horrific new details emerge in case of 13 captive siblings
Road reports, transit info you need for morning
What's closed, what's open and when
Supreme Court blocks order to redraw NC congressional map
Show More
Duke event featuring Bernie Sanders postponed
Two rescued in Raleigh after vehicle goes into creek
How Wake County Schools decides to close
Eastern NC man is first snow-related traffic fatality
Raleigh's 'pay-what-you-can' restaurant opens downtown
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham