Record warm temperatures possible this week

By
Get ready for near-record-high temperatures this week despite a chilly Monday. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen mid-week warming up highs to the 70s and even the 80s in some spots.

On Tuesday, we're forecasting a high of 74 degrees at RDU. If that verifies, it could break a record high of 75 set back in 1939. In Fayetteville, we're forecasting a high of 79 and that will be a few degrees shy of a record of 84 degrees set back in 2014.



Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll once again flirt with record temperatures. The record high at RDU Wednesday is 76 degrees and the Fayetteville record is 80 degrees.

This warm weather won't let up anytime soon. Right now the climate prediction center is anticipating above-average temperatures to last through the end of the month
