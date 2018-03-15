WEATHER

Red Flag Warning issued for Central NC

The NWS has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of our area until 7 p.m. Thursday.



We don't see these warnings very often in NC, they are more of a west coast problem where they can see a lot of wildfires.

Basically, we will have very low humidity this afternoon. Add to that the wind gusting to 35 mph and you could see a fire spread very quickly.

Please avoid burning outside today! A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

As the sun goes down tonight the winds will die down and the humidity will go up. That should lessen the fire danger and that is why it only runs until 7 p.m.

High pressure will move east Friday. Sunshine will become mixed with some clouds as moisture begins to increase.

Low pressure will move toward the central Appalachians Saturday. Clouds will limit sunshine and a couple of showers will develop by the afternoon and continue into Saturday night.

Drier air and some sunshine will return to close out the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the weekend.

Another storm will bring the return of clouds to the area Sunday with the chance for some rain Monday.

A little rain will linger into Tuesday with a cold front. Cooler, drier air will return midweek.

Have a great Thursday!

Big Weather

