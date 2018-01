Refreeze tonight, but warming up this weekend in a big way

The latest:

A Winter Weather Advisory for multiple counties in the area, including Wake, Durham, and Cumberland, has been issued until Friday morning.The new advisory was issued as snow has the potential to melt and refreeze, making road conditions treacherous again Friday morning.Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said the inappropriately named Winter Weather Advisory should be called the "Black Ice Advisory." That will be the main issue tonight with the problem of refreezing on the roads.The lows tonight will range from 15 to 22 degrees.It will be sunny tomorrow through the weekend, Hohmann said. Highs will be 48 Friday, 50s to near 60 over the weekend. There Could be some rain late Monday-early Tuesday.Some good news for those who are not fans of the snow, Hohmann says the rest of January should be warmer than normal.Meanwhile, this morning multiple wrecks were reported, including a major accident on Interstate 85 North at exit 165 that closed the highway for hours.Many areas in the Triangle-area saw as much as 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulate.The largest accumulations were from the northwest of Raleigh including Durham, Orange, Person, and Chatham counties. Snow totals for most of the area were more than expected. About 11 inches fell in parts of Durham, Chatham County saw 12 inches, and Raleigh saw around 5.The snow is also breaking records. A record 5 inches of snow fell at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday, breaking the old record of 4 inches set in 1946.Snow is still covering many secondary roads, causing officials to urge drivers to stay home.Because of the ongoing threat of bad conditions, most school districts, including Wake and Durham, closed Thursday. Click here to see a full list of school closings.Thursday morning, officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation held a news conference to discuss cleanup efforts around the state.Wake County Maintenance Engineer Jason Dunigan said crews would continue to salt roads until temperatures warm up so they could plow later in the morning around 9 a.m.Over 60 employees worked throughout the night to monitor roadways and lay salt."The salt helps plenty," Dunigan said. "What you can't do overnight when the temperatures fall so low is plow. You can't cut through a solid sheet of ice to get to pavement."Even though crews are working to clear roads, officials suggest that drivers stay off of roads until the afternoon.Governor Cooper issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter weather Tuesday afternoon.On Thursday, Cooper urged North Carolinians to stay off of roadways unless it is a dire situation, adding that crews will clear major roadways first and then move onto secondary roads.He said two people were driving in Washinton County were killed.At a briefing Thursday afternoon, Cooper said a little more than 30,000 homes and businesses were without power, many in Chatham County.By Wednesday afternoon, state troopers had responded to 1,578 collisions, and 2,200 calls for service before 6 p.m. Wednesday."If you don't have to be out on the roadways, please don't," a Highway Patrol spokesman said. "We are asking everyone to please be mindful of the risk associated with driving overnight into tomorrow morning. Travel should not be made unless totally necessary."Temperatures will rebound into the 40s Thursday, 50s Friday, and 60s by the weekend.