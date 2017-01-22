Early this evening we will see rain and thunderstorms pushing into the region. Low pressure system will be over northern Georgia by 8pm with a front across central South Carolina and another boundary just to the south of the Triangle. Our thinking is the best threat of severe weather will be to the east and south of the Triangle. However we can not rule out a severe thunderstorm across the entire viewing area, that can bring damaging winds and even an isolated tornado. The time period would be from 7P to 11p this evening. Along with the threat of severe weather, there can be some locally heavy rainfall through the first half of tonight. Rain should taper to a few showers later overnight.As the low moves to the north, and forms a coastal low off the mid-Atlantic coast we will continue with the on and off showers tomorrow. Finally by tomorrow night this system will lift far enough to the north with drier air working into the region. The mild temperatures will continue with plenty of sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday.A cold front will sweep through the region later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There might be a passing shower with the front. Temperatures will then turn colder Friday and as we head into next weekend, but as of now looks to be dry.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart