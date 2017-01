ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the North Carolina Highway Patrol is warning drivers to stay off the roads. Temperatures struggling to get above freezing across the ABC11 viewing area, and while a lot of main roads are okay, many side roads are not.The ice-covered, dangerous streets are causing numerous crashes across the state.Gov. Cooper announced the first death in the state as a result of the winter storm. He said a car slid off I-73 south of Asheboro in Montgomery County and a woman died in the wreck. Two other people were seriously injured, Gov. Cooper said.The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for hazardous travel conditions through noon Tuesday.School districts across the ABC11 viewing area are either closed or on a delay.The North Carolina Highway Patrol has been flooded with calls from people going out on the roads and crashing due to the extremely slick conditions. According to troopers, people see that major roads look good, so they venture out. The smaller back roads, though, are still in bad shape in most of the viewing area."Temperatures are still dangerously cold and many roads remain icy," said Gov. Cooper. "Please be careful and stay off the roads so our emergency and transportation crews can do their jobs to clear them."If you find yourself out on the roads during a snow or ice storm these simple tips may prevent you from crashing off the road:The ABC11 team is monitoring the roads to show you the latest conditions. Click here for the latest road closures/information. Temperatures are expected to hold below freezing all day Monday and then thawing will begin on Tuesday. A storm system charging into the Great Lakes on Tuesday may drag a weak cold front into the Triangle by Wednesday, but this front is expected to lift back northward as a warm front on Wednesday night, bringing even warmer temperatures by Thursday.A spectacular warm up is on tap for late week, as southerly winds push temperatures to near 70 by Friday! Until then, stay warm and safe, and don't forget your pets!