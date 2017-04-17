WEATHER

Safety tips to prevent hot car deaths in spring

EMBED </>More News Videos

Children and pets dying in hot cars in a common but preventable tragedy. (AccuWeather)

The danger of hot car deaths isn't limited to just summer. The temperature inside a car can increase dramatically in minutes in warm spring weather.

"Since 1998, 702 kids have died in hot cars," according to AccuWeather. "54 percent were accidents, 28 percent were children playing unattended, and 17 percent were left intentionally. A child's body overheats three to five times faster than an adult body."

This danger is real for pets too: Temperatures can rise dramatically in the span of minutes, and cracking a window does little to no good.

To be safe, AccuWeather suggests parents be attentive and get into a routine when leaving their car, make sure their child doesn't have access to their keys, and leave pets at home if there's any reason to leave them in a car.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherspringhot carchildren
Load Comments
WEATHER
Bring the umbrella! Storm chances later today
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
Cliffside near beach collapses in Malibu
Costly start to the year for weather
More Weather
Top Stories
Man admits guilt in UNC football scandal
Fayetteville police trying to solve 2011 rape
Police say man murdered and dismembered women
Fayetteville mayor announces he will seek re-election
Woman says Asheville man raped her, held her captive for days
Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland
Stolen ashes reunited with North Carolina family on trip
Show More
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
Painkiller prescribed for Prince in another name
Bring the umbrella! Storm chances later today
More News
Top Video
Man admits guilt in UNC football scandal
Fayetteville mayor announces he will seek re-election
Still haven't filed? Tips to help you with your taxes
Crooks ram bank with flatbed truck
More Video