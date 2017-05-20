WEATHER

Temps soar in the Triangle, tips to stay safe in the heat

The temperature inside a car can increase dramatically in minutes in warm spring weather. (WTVD)

The danger of hot car deaths isn't limited to just summer. The temperature inside a car can increase dramatically in minutes in warm spring weather.

ABC11's Chris Hohmann said temperatures jumped Saturday, RDU Airport even saw 90 degrees.

"Since 1998, 702 kids have died in hot cars," according to AccuWeather.

"54 percent were accidents, 28 percent were children playing unattended, and 17 percent were left intentionally.

A child's body overheats three to five times faster than an adult body."
Children and pets dying in hot cars in a common but preventable tragedy.


This danger is real for pets too: Temperatures can rise dramatically in the span of minutes, and cracking a window does little to no good.

To be safe, AccuWeather suggests parents be attentive and get into a routine when leaving their car, make sure their child doesn't have access to their keys and leave pets at home if there's any reason to leave them in a car.

Officials at WakeMed said it's important to know the signs of heatstroke, such as confusion, quickened a heart rate, and dry, hot skin to avoid dehydration.

