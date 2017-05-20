ABC11's Chris Hohmann said temperatures jumped Saturday, RDU Airport even saw 90 degrees.
At 3 pm @RDUAirport Hit 90 for the first time this season. Undoubtedly, many more to come! 😛— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) May 20, 2017
"Since 1998, 702 kids have died in hot cars," according to AccuWeather.
"54 percent were accidents, 28 percent were children playing unattended, and 17 percent were left intentionally.
A child's body overheats three to five times faster than an adult body."
This danger is real for pets too: Temperatures can rise dramatically in the span of minutes, and cracking a window does little to no good.
To be safe, AccuWeather suggests parents be attentive and get into a routine when leaving their car, make sure their child doesn't have access to their keys and leave pets at home if there's any reason to leave them in a car.
Officials at WakeMed said it's important to know the signs of heatstroke, such as confusion, quickened a heart rate, and dry, hot skin to avoid dehydration.
Report a Typo