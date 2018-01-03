Sandhills area stocks up, malls close early for snow

Just in: @ShopCrossCreek mall closing two hours early because of snow in Fayetteville. #ABC11 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 3, 2018

Quick stop at Harris Teeter in Fayetteville on my lunch break and I notice water is flying off the shelves. Get it while it’s here. Few cases are left.... #ABC11ِ pic.twitter.com/LPfSYweHzz — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 4, 2018

Akilah Davis reports on the status of Cumberland County roads early Wednesday evening.

Hats, gloves, and sleds are flying off the shelves in the Sandhills as folks prepare for their first snow day of the year.Cumberland County Schools have already announced they will be closed Thursday, as have Wayne County Schools.Bell's Seed Store is seeing the usual last-minute rush.Residents have been scooping up snow supplies and Ice Melt.Residents also stocked up on groceries and other goodies."Milk, lettuce, soup, Ginger Ale, drinks and dessert," said one resident, with a smile. "We have high hopes that we can get out of work."