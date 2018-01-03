  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Sandhills area stocks up, malls close early for snow

Cumberland County is ready for the snow!

By and Akilah Davis
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Hats, gloves, and sleds are flying off the shelves in the Sandhills as folks prepare for their first snow day of the year.

Cumberland County Schools have already announced they will be closed Thursday, as have Wayne County Schools.



Bell's Seed Store is seeing the usual last-minute rush.

Residents have been scooping up snow supplies and Ice Melt.

READ MORE: Tracking the snow across eastern NC

Residents also stocked up on groceries and other goodies.



"Milk, lettuce, soup, Ginger Ale, drinks and dessert," said one resident, with a smile. "We have high hopes that we can get out of work."

Akilah Davis reports on the status of Cumberland County roads early Wednesday evening.

