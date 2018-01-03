Sandhills area stocks up, malls close early for snow

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Hats, gloves, and sleds are flying off the shelves in the Sandhills as folks prepare for their first snow day of the year.
Cumberland County Schools have already announced they will be closed Thursday, as have Wayne County Schools.
Just in: @ShopCrossCreek mall closing two hours early because of snow in Fayetteville. #ABC11— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 3, 2018
Bell's Seed Store is seeing the usual last-minute rush.
Residents have been scooping up snow supplies and Ice Melt.
READ MORE: Tracking the snow across eastern NC
Residents also stocked up on groceries and other goodies.
Quick stop at Harris Teeter in Fayetteville on my lunch break and I notice water is flying off the shelves. Get it while it’s here. Few cases are left.... #ABC11ِ pic.twitter.com/LPfSYweHzz— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 4, 2018
"Milk, lettuce, soup, Ginger Ale, drinks and dessert," said one resident, with a smile. "We have high hopes that we can get out of work."
Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Click here to download ABC11 apps.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.