A high pressure area will ridge in over the mid-Atlantic region and nose southward into the Carolinas today and tonight.

This will lead to sunshine most of today with highs in the middle 50s across the Triangle.

There will be a frost in the normally colder spots tonight with lows in the low 30s.

Expect another mostly sunny, cool day tomorrow with readings topping out in the mid- to upper 50s, just a bit cooler than normal for this time of the year.

Another cool front will move through Central North Carolina Thursday morning. The upper-level support for the front appears to weaken as it moves into the eastern United States, especially over the Carolinas.
So, the front moves through dry with just a few clouds.

Another surface high pressure area will build into the region from the west and north later Thursday and Thursday night. This will lead to more chilly air Thursday night, then a dry and cooler day on Friday.

A strong upper-level storm system will support the development of a stronger cold front in the lee of the northern and central Rockies Thursday night and Friday. This cold front will have strong upper-level support and should bring Central North Carolina a good chance for some rain, and perhaps even a thunderstorm, mostly late Saturday and Saturday night.

Ahead of this front, Saturday will be a warmer day with readings topping out in the mid-60s.

In the wake of that front, Sunday will turn out dry and cooler with most places experiencing daytime high temperatures no higher than the 40s and freezing temperatures Sunday night.

Have a great Tuesday!

