WEATHER

Warm Up on the Way

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Get ready for a mild and cloudy evening. You could run into a sprinkle after sunset, but things will stay dry overall.

Temperatures will warm back up on Thursday with highs once again reaching the 80s. There's also a small chance for a stray shower tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances go up again Friday due to another cold front that will move through the state. That will spark scattered rain during the day. By the weekend another storm system will get closer, and that will lift that stalled front as a warm front. This will develop rain and storms Sunday. Some of those storms Sunday could be strong due to better wind energy higher up in the atmosphere.

Some of that rain could linger into early Monday. Overall, things will be dry for the start of the work week.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
National Geographic shares images of national parks from outer space
Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Oak Island pier operator sues town following closure
More Weather
Top Stories
Man who allegedly threatened store workers with syringe arrested
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Man in Raleigh crash tests twice legal limit
O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel
Dogs die in Chapel Hill fire
Man shot in back on Wabash Street in Durham
Show More
NC farmer preparing to plant finds body in field
3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries
Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
Ball of slithering snakes shocks North Carolina jogger
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
More News
Top Video
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
New Cary fountain to fund recreation scholarships
Dogs die in Chapel Hill fire
Kayakers rescued by fishing boat miles off coast
More Video