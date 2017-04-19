Get ready for a mild and cloudy evening. You could run into a sprinkle after sunset, but things will stay dry overall.Temperatures will warm back up on Thursday with highs once again reaching the 80s. There's also a small chance for a stray shower tomorrow afternoon.Rain chances go up again Friday due to another cold front that will move through the state. That will spark scattered rain during the day. By the weekend another storm system will get closer, and that will lift that stalled front as a warm front. This will develop rain and storms Sunday. Some of those storms Sunday could be strong due to better wind energy higher up in the atmosphere.Some of that rain could linger into early Monday. Overall, things will be dry for the start of the work week.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell