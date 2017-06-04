WEATHER

Scattered showers and storms will stick around through the early evening hours. Once we lose the heating of the day the storms will start to taper off.

A cold front will then approach the area tomorrow sparking more storms across the area. Storms will form late Monday morning, and stick around during the afternoon and evening. Some of the stronger storms could produce heavy rain, but the overall severe threat is low for Monday.

Behind this front, it will turn cooler and drier for the middle of the week with some sunshine.

Looking ahead to next weekend, high pressure moves in and brings a warm air mass back to the area. As a result, we will see temperatures warm back into the mid- to upper 80s.

Brittany Bell

