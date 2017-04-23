A cold front near the area will keep conditions unsettled today with clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms in spots. The heaviest of the rainfall will be concentrated over western parts of the state where flooding is possible.Low pressure moving east over the southern Appalachians will lead to a steadier rainfall and embedded thunderstorms tonight. This system will linger over the Carolinas on Monday and drift toward the coast on Tuesday. This will result in a dull, dreary period for the Triangle on Monday and at least through early Tuesday. Flooding will be a concern due to heavy rainfall in this region.High pressure building in from the west will bring the return of drier and warmer conditions as a southwesterly flow develops on Wednesday through the latter part of the week. Temperatures will be back to near80 on Wednesday, then into the mid- and upper 80s late week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart