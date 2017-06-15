WEATHER

Scattered storms again as we head into the weekend

We have settled into a very warm and humid pattern that sticks around today & tomorrow.

There will be a couple of thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be near 90 each day.

On Saturday, a large upper-level system is forecast to track out over the northern Plains and strengthen into Sunday. This will send a deeper layer of moist, unstable air from the Gulf of Mexico and lead to more numerous showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon and evening.

A surface storm near the Hudson Bay will force a cold front toward the spine of the Appalachians late Sunday or Sunday night, with a cooler air mass spreading over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

With the cold front approaching central North Carolina on Monday, there's a good chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms to impact the the region. As the upper-level system supporting the front lifts up into New England the front will stall near the Triangle Monday night into Tuesday. This front will bring more shower and thunderstorm development on Tuesday.

The upper-level wind flow will turn more west then northwest Wednesday of next week. This should help usher in some drier and more stable air. Based on this, a dry but very warm weather pattern will set up on Wednesday of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

