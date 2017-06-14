Showers and storms will develop again on Thursday. A backdoor cold front will also try to push into far northeast, North Carolina. This front will slowly wash out over the next few days. That front will help to develop another round of storms on Friday.A new and stronger cold front will approach from the west this weekend, keeping things active Saturday night into Father's Day.Next week still looks unsettled with highs reaching the 80s and afternoon storms.Have a great evening!Chris Hohmann