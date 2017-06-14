WEATHER

More Storms Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Showers and storms will develop again on Thursday. A backdoor cold front will also try to push into far northeast, North Carolina. This front will slowly wash out over the next few days. That front will help to develop another round of storms on Friday.

A new and stronger cold front will approach from the west this weekend, keeping things active Saturday night into Father's Day.

Next week still looks unsettled with highs reaching the 80s and afternoon storms.

Have a great evening!

Chris Hohmann

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat
How to survive a rip current
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
More Weather
Top Stories
What we know: The suspect in the baseball shooting
Gunman wounds lawmaker, then killed by police
Multiple people shot in SF at UPS facility
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife sentenced
Insurers: We're off the hook, Duke knew coal ash risk
Elderly man drowns after his riding lawnmower overturns
Panthers minicamp day 2 highlights
Show More
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
12 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise
Three-year-old girl critically hurt in Fayetteville crash
Cary Parkway to be widened at High House Road
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
More News
Top Video
Three-year-old girl critically hurt in Fayetteville crash
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
12 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise
14-year-old shot in east Durham
More Video