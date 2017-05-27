WEATHER

Evening Storms

Scattered showers and storms will move across the area this evening. Most of the storms will stay north of interstate 40. Right now there is a severe thunderstorm watch for counties north of Raleigh until 10pm. The main concern with any storms that become severe will be damaging winds and hail.


By Sunday we'll see a few more clouds around and that will slightly lower temperatures. Another disturbance will move through the state late Sunday sparking more scattered storms.

On Memorial Day, the best chance for thunderstorms will be in the late afternoon/early evening hours. Some of these afternoon storms could be seveer producing gusty winds and hail. The primary forcing agent for these late day storms will be a southward-progressing and weakening cold front.

This front will continue to impact the viewing area through the middle of the week, leading to the persistent chance of showers and thunderstorm through Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure finally returns to the Southeast on Thursday, with dew points dropping below 60 degrees for the first time in five to six days.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

