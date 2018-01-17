Schools start to close for Thursday, areas could see 6-8" of snow

The latest:
* Road conditions deteriorating
* Snow totals up to 4.5 inches have been reported, some areas could see amounts more than 6"
* Snow band moving towards Fayetteville
Live updates: Snow hits the Triangle, latest closings
Updated forecast...impressive totals possible from the Triangle north and west. 4-6" likely with some areas reaching 8" pic.twitter.com/rmTlUEu4hD— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) January 17, 2018
Snow is covering many secondary roads and officials are warning drivers to stay home. Do to the ongoing threat of bad conditions Orange County Schools have already announced they will be closed on Thursday.
The roads are becoming slick and the snow is sticking. We have several crashes across the city. Please stay off the roads pic.twitter.com/KE7kj8vkZ0— DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) January 17, 2018
So far accumulations up to 4.5 inches of snow have been reported in Durham and Orange counties. An inch and a half was reported at RDU. Those amounts will get higher as snow continues to fall.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of the ABC11 viewing area and expires at 9 p.m. Multiple counties are under the warning including Durham, Orange and Wake.
#Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the entire area. It runs until 4pm in western counties, 9pm on the eastern side. Live coverage now on @ABC11_WTVD #ncwx snow pic.twitter.com/NsHH2KOt48— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 17, 2018
Full list of counties under weather alerts
Just before 2:30 Wednesday morning, precipitation starting moving into western counties. Snow starting falling in most of the Triangle just before 9:30 a.m., with flakes set to arrive in Fayetteville after 12 p.m.
For many areas, precipitation began as a rain/snow mix before quickly changing to just snow.
Most places will see 2-4 inches with some areas seeing as much as 6 inches - with some spots could see more than 6. Up to 1 inch is possible in spots south.
Updated the #snow forecast. Could see 6+ inches now in a few spots. Live coverage now on @ABC11_WTVD #ncwx pic.twitter.com/zEdqRKs6xV— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 17, 2018
Governor Cooper issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter weather Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Cooper urged North Carolinians to be alert and vigilant as the storm moves through the state.
Even though the snow is delayed, the NWS is warning that road conditions may still be rough.
"Plan on difficult travel conditions," the agency wrote in the warning, adding that motorists should be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
By 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol responded to 546 accidents - mostly in the western part of the state.
While icy road conditions weren't a major concern for state officials, the North Carolina Department of Transportation decided to brine roadways in Wake County on Monday morning and continued monitoring roadways well into Tuesday.
Officials said crews brinded the roads again around 10 Tuesday night.
While the snow may cause a morning headache for some, it will not stick around nearly as long as the snow earlier in the month.
Temperatures will rebound into the 40s Thursday, 50s Friday, and 60s by the weekend.
Some good news for those who are not fans of the snow, Big Weather said this may be the last blast of snow the area receives until February.
