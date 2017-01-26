Scattered showers this morning and early afternoon transitioned to sunny and windy weather this afternoon as a cold front moved across the state. Winds gusted to 35-45 mph this afternoon, but temperatures remained mild with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Tonight, the winds will gradually diminish and temperatures will tumble into the low and mid 30s.The colder northwest flow will continue across the region tomorrow and Saturday, but that flow will also be a dry flow with more sunshine than clouds. High temperatures each day will be around 50.A large upper-level feature will cross the Appalachians Sunday night and Monday and could bring central north Carolina a couple of sprinkles or snow flurries. However, any important snow will only fall in the North Carolina mountains where some places could pick up several inches Sunday into Monday.Temperatures will stay on the cool side through the weekend and early next week. Nothing bitterly cold, just seasonable. Still, you'll want to keep the heavy jacket handy!Have a great evening,Chris