Clouds will be on the increase through this evening as a storm near northeast Louisiana early this evening approaches from the southwest.A warm front will form ahead of this storm system and extend over or just north of central North Carolina tonight. A few showers will form either side of this developing warm front later tonight as the weak surface storm moves closer.Another storm over east-central Ontario this evening will move east and intensify forcing colder air southward through the Great Lakes and into the northeast and eastern U.S. tonight and tomorrow. A cold front moving southward with this new surge of colder air will reach central North Carolina tomorrow afternoon. The interaction of the Louisiana storm with this southward surge of colder air will lead to rainy weather tomorrow morning through midday tomorrow. The rain will taper off early tomorrow afternoon and the wet weather will move off to the east and out of central North Carolina during mid- and late afternoon tomorrow. Drier air moving in from the west will help bring a break up in the clouds and the sky should go mostly clear tomorrow evening or early tomorrow night.Dry, stable air within an area of high pressure moving east out of the southern Plains and Texas will reach the southeast U.S. later Thursday and Thursday night. This will help bring dry, cooler weather on Thursday and a dry and seasonably nice day on Friday.A weak weather system moving in from the west will bring increasing cloudiness late Saturday and Saturday night. This weather system will move through the Carolinas Saturday night with clouds and could bring central North Carolina a shower in a few places.This weak weather system will move east of North Carolina by Sunday morning. Dry, sinking air will help bring increasing sunshine and a warm westerly wind flow and dry air will help take Sunday afternoon temperatures well into the 70s. That will be close to record levels Sunday afternoon.The unseasonably warm weather is expected to carry over into early next week.Have a great evening!Chris