In the wake of a cold front, it will feel much colder across the region this afternoon, but temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine.

The cold front will retreat back to the north as a warm front on Monday, resulting in an increase in clouds and a milder afternoon.

Some rain will also move in on Monday night. A couple of showers may also be around on Tuesday as we sit largely south of this front.

Another cold front will approach the region on Wednesday with a very warm afternoon, challenging records. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this front will be most likely later in the day and into the night.

Cooler air will return to the region late next week. A major change in the weather pattern will lead to the colder air sticking around for a while. Temperatures will mostly be at or below average for early March later next week and next weekend.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart

