WEATHER

Season's first snow in North Carolina bring delays, power outages

EMBED </>More Videos

First snow in NC (WTVD)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Snow and cold weather in western North Carolina have closed or delayed some schools and left several thousand customers without electricity.

Duke Energy reported nearly 5,000 customers without service Monday morning, most in western North Carolina. The biggest problems were in Henderson, Buncombe and Guilford counties.

Schools in Avery County were closed because of snow and ice on the roads. Schools in Mitchell, Watauga and Wilkes counties planned to open two hours later than usual.

A freeze warning is in effect for most of western North Carolina.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowweatherNC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Chilly Monday, but will it warm up for Halloween?
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Chimney Rock Park, parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Mom who beat girl for incorrect Bible verses gets prison
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Education Dept. could scale back help on student loans
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
2 refs refuse to work high school game after anthem protest
Show More
Judge denies motion to dismiss Bergdahl case
Las Vegas shooting victim still fighting to recover
Fayetteville VAMC invites Veterans to open house
Treat yourself to Halloween events going on in our area
North Carolina has a new lottery draw game
More News
Top Video
Tigers get meaty Halloween treats
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
Coats, scarves needed for homeless this winter
More Video