Several Triangle counties under Winter Weather Advisory

Big Weather said snow, sleet, and freezing rain are possible in the early morning, but said things should warm up by the afternoon. (WTVD)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties including Wilson and Edgecombe.

Those counties are under the advisory until 10 a.m.

Earlier warnings including Cumberland, Wake, and Lee counties.



Big Weather said snow, sleet, and freezing rain are possible in the early morning, but said things should warm up by the afternoon.

Johnston County and Harnett County saw some precipitation Wednesday morning, making drivers more cautious during their commutes.

No major accumulation is expected right now, but people heading back to work in those areas just need to be careful on bridges and overpasses.



NCDOT took precautions ahead of the winter weather; crews began treating bridges and overpasses with brine in the Raleigh Tuesday afternoon in case parts of the Carolinas have winter precipitation this week



"While it doesn't look like North Carolina will feel major impacts from this winter storm, we want everyone to keep an eye on the forecast as they travel during this busy holiday season," Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.


READ MORE: Big Weather says snow later this week... Maybe

On Friday, there is a small chance for a light mix early Friday morning, Meteorologist Brittany Bell said.



"There's a chance this event could stay south of our area," Bell noted. "But still some time to watch."

The northeastern part of South Carolina could also see light frozen precipitation later this week.



Forecasters will continue to monitor the possibility that another wave of wintry weather could hit western North Carolina and the South Carolina Upstate later in the week.

State emergency management officials are keeping in close contact with the National Weather Service and monitoring forecasts carefully for any additional winter storms that could impact North Carolina in the coming days, Cooper's office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
