Several Triangle counties under Winter Weather Advisory

Wednesday, Dec. 27th: Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled for all counties except Wilson & Edgecombe. Still runs through 10am. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/T7kE2PgZp8 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 27, 2017

A wintry mix is falling on I40 near mile marker 321 in Johnston County.... be careful out there this morning y’all! @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3Hpjm1wapv — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) December 27, 2017

Harnett and Wilson county have been added to the winter weather advisory. pic.twitter.com/4SsPn0xJAP — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) December 27, 2017

Brining operations are in full swing here in Town of Cary. Several workers came in their day off to treat the roads ahead of the potential wintery weather. #ABC11 @TownofCary #NCWX pic.twitter.com/57rsUHncCZ — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 26, 2017

Winter weather advisory for highlighted areas starts at midnight until 10am Wed. #ABC11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/zRKVJXxfL2 — @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) December 26, 2017

Ace Hardware in downtown Raleigh says it's stocked up w/all things for winter! Shovels & ice melt & more #NCWX #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/RvwYCpYBz7 — Angelica Alvarez (@AlvarezABC11) December 26, 2017

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties including Wilson and Edgecombe.Those counties are under the advisory until 10 a.m.Earlier warnings including Cumberland, Wake, and Lee counties.Big Weather said snow, sleet, and freezing rain are possible in the early morning, but said things should warm up by the afternoon.Johnston County and Harnett County saw some precipitation Wednesday morning, making drivers more cautious during their commutes.No major accumulation is expected right now, but people heading back to work in those areas just need to be careful on bridges and overpasses.NCDOT took precautions ahead of the winter weather; crews began treating bridges and overpasses with brine in the Raleigh Tuesday afternoon in case parts of the Carolinas have winter precipitation this week"While it doesn't look like North Carolina will feel major impacts from this winter storm, we want everyone to keep an eye on the forecast as they travel during this busy holiday season," Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.On Friday, there is a small chance for a light mix early Friday morning, Meteorologist Brittany Bell said."There's a chance this event could stay south of our area," Bell noted. "But still some time to watch."The northeastern part of South Carolina could also see light frozen precipitation later this week.Forecasters will continue to monitor the possibility that another wave of wintry weather could hit western North Carolina and the South Carolina Upstate later in the week.State emergency management officials are keeping in close contact with the National Weather Service and monitoring forecasts carefully for any additional winter storms that could impact North Carolina in the coming days, Cooper's office said.