SEVERE WEATHER

Hundreds of homes damaged as storms, tornadoes slam Midwest

EMBED </>More News Videos

Storms slam the Midwest. (Facebook/Tiffany Brown Carey via Storyful)

Hundreds of residents were displaced and homes damaged as storms, tornadoes and hail battered the Midwest.

Severe storms rumbled across Iowa on Monday, March 6, causing damage in many communities. The storm caused up to 90 mph wind in some areas, hail and rain, according to news reports.

Hail pounded Kansas City, Kansas, as severe thunderstorms hit other parts of Kansas and Missouri.

A tornado touched down in Mercer County, causing damage to houses and barns, the National Weather Service reported.

The National Weather Service is planning to survey the storm damage Tuesday morning, and there have been no reports of injuries associated with the storms as of Tuesday morning, according to NWS.
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damageKansas Citysevere weather
Load Comments
SEVERE WEATHER
Storms rumble through central NC, causing some flooding
Northern snow storm grounds dozens of RDU flights
After the snow: Trash, recycling pickup info
Fayetteville neighbors find Matthew recovery painfully slow
More severe weather
WEATHER
Snow this weekend?!
Showers tonight
Watch as these people swim through snow
Freeze means white flags out, protect plants
More Weather
Top Stories
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Snow this weekend?!
Grand jury declines to charge officer seen throwing student
Teen killed in Franklin County crash
SWAT team called out because of Wake Forest hoax
Health officials report meningitis case at Elon University
Packing it in: NC State meekly exits ACC Tournament
Show More
TSA stops passenger with two loaded guns at RDU
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
Police investigate bomb threats at Fayetteville schools
Durham Police search for hit-and-run driver
More News
Top Video
Teen charged with decapitating mother
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
Myrtle Beach mom impersonates April the Giraffe
More Video