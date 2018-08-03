Severe storms cause flash flooding across Triangle

Owner of this gym in hope valley took on a significant amount of water in today’s storm. He says he’ll be here all night cleaning this up. #abc11 #firstalert pic.twitter.com/NTpxCzpfdX — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 2, 2018

Dear customers: We apologize for your delays after arriving this p.m. Severe storms greatly impacted RDU operations resulting in all gates at T2 being occupied for a period of time. We're working w/our airlines to bring planes to the terminal as quickly as planes depart. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) August 2, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3871240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flash flooding was a serious problem in Pittsboro at Main Street Station, causing cancellation of the Farmer's Market. (Town of Pittsboro)

Bolin Creek rose quickly (about two feet in an hour from more than two inches of rain) when a severe thunderstorm passed through #ChapelHill. #DidYouKnow: the tunnel was sprayed with a special protectant for this very circumstance so the artwork isn’t damaged. pic.twitter.com/uKeHa8xp4d — Town of Chapel Hill (@chapelhillgov) August 2, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3875028" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There were reports of flooded streets as strong storms roared through the area.

Strong storms caused problems for commuters, air travelers and local businesses across the Triangle on Thursday.There were reports of flooded streets, downed trees and traffic congestion as strong storms roared through the area.In Durham, cars drove through high water on Fayetteville Street, with two cars nearly colliding. University Drive at South Street looked "like a lake," according to an ABC11 crew at the scene"We dumped the mop bucket at least four times," said Christa Donofrio, manager of Growler Grlz on Hope Valley Road in Durham. She said the water was just pouring under the walls, and into the popular bar."When customers started coming in and saw the water, they all started grabbing towels and helping," Donofrio said. "Because the main goal is to be able to drink great beer -- and that's what they came for."Next door, at One Fitness Training, owner Chris Erickson was busy dealing with a soggy mess as well."Training is fun for me, this is not," Erickson said, as he vacuumed up water that seeped into the fitness facility. "Mentally, it's incredibly frustrating every time it rains ... am I going to come to another flooded gym again?"He insisted the gym would be open Friday.Residents and businesses in Chapel Hill and other areas also dealt with the storm's effects.In Apex, there was a report of a tree down on Olive Chapel Road.At RDU airport, the severe storms caused delays and affected air travel.Some flights were canceled, but as the evening wore on, travel scheduled returned to near-normal.Flash flooding was a serious problem in Pittsboro at Main Street Station, causing cancellation of the Farmer's Market.The Chatham County Sheriff also posted photos of street flooding in Pittsboro.The good news, said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann, is that showers and storms have rapidly weakened.Parts of the viewing area remain under a flash flood watch through Friday evening.Rain rates are much lower there now, so there should be no additional flooding.The rest of Thursday evening should be fairly quiet except for some harmless rain.