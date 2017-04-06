  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Severe Threat Not Over

Current radar showers heavy showers and thunderstorms across western North Carolina and western Virginia. These thunderstorms will continue to move east this morning, tapping into higher surface moisture and energy aloft. We expect heavy thunderstorms to move through the Triangle early this morning, mainly between 6 and 9 a.m. or so. These storms will be capable of producing flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and large hail. Once the storms move off to our east by mid-morning, it will be dry the rest of the day as a gusty west-southwest wind ushers in much drier air. It will end up being much cooler today than the last few days, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

Cold air will be in full force tonight and while winds will diminish some there will still be a noticeable breeze. This will make for a chilly night with temperatures dropping well into the 40s. Snow showers will be falling over the mountains to the west. Despite the strong April sunshine temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees Friday with chilly air aloft and high pressure settling in. There will still be a gusty west wind in place, as
well. High pressure will promote a nice day Saturday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures with less wind. Temperatures moderate Sunday as high pressure exits to the east and more of a southerly flow develops. Big warm-up early next week.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart

weather
