East central Moore County

Southwestern Harnett County

Northwestern Cumberland County

Northern Hoke County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Triangle counties Monday afternoon.The following counties are in effect until 4:15 p.m.:Around 3:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located seven miles northwest of Raeford, moving northeast at 25 mph.Radar indicated winds reached 60 mph and produce quarter sized hail.Officials expect vehicles, roofs, and trees to be damaged.Impacted areas included: Fayetteville, Raeford, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Silver City, Pineview, Anderson Creek, Timberlake, and Ashley HeightsShowers and storms will continue to increase in coverage through the evening.