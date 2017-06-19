WEATHER

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple Triangle counties

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for multiple counties. (WTVD)

HARNETT COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Triangle counties Monday afternoon.

The following counties are in effect until 4:15 p.m.:

  • East central Moore County

  • Southwestern Harnett County

  • Northwestern Cumberland County

  • Northern Hoke County


Around 3:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located seven miles northwest of Raeford, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Radar indicated winds reached 60 mph and produce quarter sized hail.

Officials expect vehicles, roofs, and trees to be damaged.

Impacted areas included: Fayetteville, Raeford, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Silver City, Pineview, Anderson Creek, Timberlake, and Ashley Heights

Showers and storms will continue to increase in coverage through the evening.
Greenland tsunami, floods leave 4 people missing after quake
Tropics heating up
More storms today - some could be severe
Thunderstorms cause slowdowns on I-40 when water floods road
UNC gets $1M to help low-income students attend
Man accused of exposing himself at public pool
IAR increases security for Ramadan after London attacks
Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social media ban
Several people hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting
