WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Severe weather causes downed trees, power outages

Severe weather rolled through the Triangle early Monday morning, causing downed trees and power outages.

A tree fell on a home in Carrboro Sunday night and there are still many power outages in Durham.


With most of the Triangle in a marginal risk, a cold front will move through the area, bringing more unsettling weather the rest of the week.

More on this week's weather here.
