A tree fell on a home in Carrboro Sunday night and there are still many power outages in Durham.
Power outages caused by severe weather mean no traffic lights at some Durham intersections like this one, at University and Dixon. The storm’s high winds also downed trees in Orange County. Avoid driving, if possible, where it’s dark. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/j4QeCGBOgK— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 11, 2018
With most of the Triangle in a marginal risk, a cold front will move through the area, bringing more unsettling weather the rest of the week.
