WEATHER

Risk of severe weather increases, threats of damaging winds, hail

EMBED </>More Videos

wtvd-wx-vid

Almost the entire state of North Carolina is now under a slight risk for severe weather today.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.

The slight risk categorization is the second lowest level for severe weather out of 5. The largest threat today will be damaging winds and hail. There is also a slight chance for tornadoes.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says as a cold front approaches from the northwest (and the humid air mass that arrived across Central North Carolina yesterday lingers), there will be cloudy periods and some showers and heavy thunderstorms will develop, especially in the afternoon.



Schwenneker says watch for localized hail and damaging winds. He adds that the National Weather Serice's Storm Prediction Center shows a 2 percent chance of tornadoes in our northern areas.



"This afternoon's temperature will peak in the 80s when it is not raining," he said. "Showers and locally heavy thunderstorms will linger in the region this evening, then the weather will quiet down later tonight."

In the wake of the frontal passage, a less humid air mass will move in Tuesday and linger for the rest of the workweek.



Schwenneker says we can expect dry weather with some sunshine each day from Wednesday through Friday.

Daytime temperatures will be pleasant each day and nighttime lows will be in the 50s for at least a couple of nights.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure moves in and brings a warm air mass back to the area. As a result, we will see temperatures warm back into the mid- to upper 80s.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Watching for High Winds or Hail
Check out this kitesurfing adventure
How to eat pudding in space
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
More Weather
Top Stories
Child in SUV shot, killed in Durham; gunman sought
Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself
Neighbor kills man threatening to drown infant twins
NC 94-year-old cancer survivor sets half-marathon record
Skimmers found at Carrboro gas station three times
Wilson Co. Sheriff: Man man used axe to kill wife, dad
Justices affirm ruling striking NC legislative districts
Show More
London attack: PM says bridge attackers identified
Chance to weigh in on Wake County Schools budget debate
1 injured after driving off 15-501 into woods in Durham
Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delco home
Debate against Durham Publix continues
More News
Top Video
California crews rescue horse from cliff
Child in SUV shot, killed in Durham; gunman sought
Neighbor kills man threatening to drown infant twins
Chance to weigh in on Wake County Schools budget debate
More Video