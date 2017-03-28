WEATHER

Risk for severe weather today! Biggest threats wind, hail

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says a weak cold front will move through the region today triggering showers and thunderstorms

"The morning showers are helping to knock down the threat for severe weather and keep that threat subdued," he said. "This, along with the overall weakness of the front, should keep away most severe storms."

However, Schwenneker says if a storm does turn severe, the biggest threats would be from gusty winds or hail.



Drier air will move east later this afternoon and any lingering showers move east of the Triangle after the evening commute.

"High pressure over the Great Lakes will expand eastward and southward tonight through Wednesday," Schwenneker said. "This high will help force a cool front through the region on Wednesday night."

Behind the front, he says cooler air will move in causing lots of clouds. The cool northeasterly flow, coupled with the clouds, will lead to cooler daytime high temperatures with a high in the 60s on Thursday.

Another strong storm system will track east-northeast and help bring an influx of moisture into the Carolinas on Thursday night and Friday.

This will lead to the development of rain and thunderstorms on Friday through Friday evening.

Schwenneker says the system will quickly move off to the east, and therefore, any stormy weather will come to an end Friday night.

"Another large area of high pressure will move in from the west by Saturday and this will set the stage for a nice weekend," he said.

