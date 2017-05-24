WEATHER

Severe weather threat diminishes across viewing area

The ABC11 Weather Team is in First Alert Mode

Tornado warnings in several counties have expired, and a tornado watch has been canceled for the counties of the ABC11 viewing area.


Tornado warnings issued for Halifax, Edgecombe, Nash, Sampson, Johnston, Wayne, and Cumberland counties have all expired. The ABC11 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the storm and will update you if any additional warnings are issued.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann says the threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be greatest between 5 p.m. and midnight. Severe thunderstorms are still a threat to much of central North Carolina.

Tornado Safety: What to do when a twister strikes

Locally, heavy rain could cause some flooding issues.

"The threat of severe weather will be highest this evening through about midnight," Hohmann said. "Main threats will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, but flooding is also a concern. The Flood Watch remains in effect through late tonight."



"By midnight, 1 a.m. we are pretty much in the clear with just scattered showers," added Hohmann.

Preparation is key when severe weather looms, Hohmann said.

"Remember to have a plan - where you'll go in your home to stay safe," Hohmann said. "And don't forget your pets. It's a good idea to keep them close by when severe weather threatens, then you can grab them quickly and take them to shelter with you. You don't want to leave them behind, but you also don't want to waste precious seconds looking for them."

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday night that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Sampson County, knocking down trees, damaging buildings, and causing minor injuries.
