Severe weather threat ends for central NC

After a very nice weekend across the Carolinas, this week started out wet with a couple of storm systems moving through.

The good news? As 8:30 p.m. approached, the showers were moving out and the threat of severe weather passed with no significant damage reported throughout the viewing area.



After a rather cloudy, but still warm, day today, the system responsible for widespread severe weather across the south pushed rain and a few rumbles of thunder into Central North Carolina through the late afternoon and evening.


The storms had the potential for damaging winds, an even an isolated tornado, said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann on Monday afternoon, but the area appeared to have been largely spared.



The rain rapidly moved east and should exit off the coast by Tuesday morning. Temperatures behind this system will remain very warm Tuesday, and on Wednesday, with a return to a mix of clouds and sun.



The higher temperatures remaining will largely be due to another storm quickly developing in the Plains. That will keep warm air flowing into North Carolina. It will also give us those typical days of Partly Sunny Skies with a 30% chance of showers both days.

This next system will become very strong as it moves into the Great Lakes and will push a potent cold front across our region either on Thursday. This could be accompanied by some strong thunderstorms, then it will turn much cooler and windy for the remainder of Thursday night and Friday. Moderating temperatures and dry weather will follow over the weekend.

