A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Nash, Wake, WarrenChatham, and Durham counties until 7:30 p.m.
An additional warning has been issued for Wake County until 8 p.m.
There's a new severe thunderstorm warning out for Wake county until 8pm. Winds up to 60mph and small hail possible. pic.twitter.com/TtMU3FSn3f— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 23, 2017
These storms could be accompanied by winds up to 65 mph and quarter sized hale.
Previous storms in Youngsville and Franklin counties have made driving conditions dangerous after several reports were made about fallen trees.
Several trees reported down near Youngsville in Franklin county. pic.twitter.com/aVcMzJ7TGR— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 23, 2017
There's a large tree blown down across Highway 98 near Rolesville. pic.twitter.com/IPR9xwYTQF— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 23, 2017
Drivers are reminded to use caution while driving and to stay off of flooded roadways and to watch for fallen powerlines.