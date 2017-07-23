  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
SEVERE WEATHER: Thunderstorm warnings breakout across the Triangle

Brittany Bell is monitoring several storms in the area. (WTVD)

Brittany Bell is monitoring several storms in the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Nash, Wake, WarrenChatham, and Durham counties until 7:30 p.m.

An additional warning has been issued for Wake County until 8 p.m.



These storms could be accompanied by winds up to 65 mph and quarter sized hale.

Previous storms in Youngsville and Franklin counties have made driving conditions dangerous after several reports were made about fallen trees.



Drivers are reminded to use caution while driving and to stay off of flooded roadways and to watch for fallen powerlines.
