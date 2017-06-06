A cool front will move east and south of the Triangle today and slow down. More showers and thunderstorms are expected to form near and east of the front. If the front does not move far enough to the east and south, there might still be a shower or thunderstorm in the Triangle area. However, the best chance is the Sandhills.Drier air will move in gradually tonight from west to east, but the air aloft over the region is projected to become abnormally cooler.This cooler air aloft contrasting with surface heating brings more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday and a shower will happen in a couple of places.A large, upper-level, storm system forming over southwestern Pennsylvania will continue to bring unseasonably cool air over central North Carolina on Thursday. However, this upper-level low will lift northeastward later on Thursday and this will lead to less clouds and more sunshine across the region. Despite this, most places will experience daytime high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, still 6-10 degrees lower than normal.A drier flow will set up Thursday night and Friday. This leads to nice weather for the end of the week.A weak upper-level disturbance will swing just north the region on Saturday. This will bring central North Carolina more clouds and a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm.High pressure in the upper atmosphere moves eastward and this sets the stage for unseasonably warm and dry weather for Sunday into Monday.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather