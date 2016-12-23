WEATHER

Cooler Today
After a mild December day on Thursday, temperatures will be closer to average today.

High pressure overhead will provide a good deal of sunshine as shoppers attempt to get their last-minute Christmas gifts (including me!).

A weak frontal boundary slides to the north of the Triangle later tonight & into Saturday. It could bring a couple of showers through the day, but the rain shuts off for the evening.

A drier push from the north means the weather will be relatively quiet for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Clouds hang around on Christmas morning, then clear into the afternoon. It'll be relatively mild with temperatures not far from 60.

Mild weather will remain locked in Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Have a great weekend, Happy Hanukkah, and a very Merry Christmas!

