High pressure that built into central North Carolina Saturday night is moving off to the east. On the back side of the high surface winds have turned more out of the south setting up a warmer flow of air.Most places warmed into the middle 60s this afternoon and will only drop to the upper 40s to near 50 tonight. This warm flow of air is also bringing a gradual increase in moisture. This increase in moisture will lead to an increase in cloud cover tonight and a few spots will experience a brief shower or sprinkle but probably nothing important.A warm front setting up over North Carolina will lift northward and readings will warm well into the 70s across central North Carolina tomorrow. A cold front will move northwest to southeast through the region tomorrow afternoon and winds will turn more out of the northwest then northeast behind the front. The front is projected to slow down and stall over or just south of central North Carolina tomorrow evening. Then a weak wave of low pressure will move along the front causing overrunning clouds and even a bit of rain to parts of the viewing area. Areas north and northwest should be mostly rain- free while from the Triangle on south and east there should be spotty showers, more frequent showers east and south of the Triangle.Once this wave of low pressure moves by the front will move farther to the south and drier air will move in from the north and northwest on Wednesday. High pressure at the center of a large region of dry cooler air will move eastward and extend its influence over the Virginia and the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday. This will lead to much lower daytime high temperatures for both days and night time low temperature near or just below freezing. The high should help bring more sun than clouds on Wednesday and then a bright an sunny day on Thursday.This large high will move to the east of central North Carolina during Friday. This should cause surface winds to turn more out of the south leading a warmer flow of air. That should send high temperatures back to to around the mid 60s Friday afternoon. Further warming is expected Saturday with most places warming into the low to perhaps middle 70s.A large storm system swinging into California on Wednesday will move eastward and redevelop in the lee of the Colorado Rockies Thursday.This system will move east then northeast. A cold front trailing south out of the storm system will reach the Appalachians Saturday night.Ahead of this front Saturday during the day will be warm and dry.However, clouds will increase ahead of the approaching cold front late Saturday and Saturday night then we will see a good chance for a few showers later Saturday night and Sunday.Have a great evening,Chris