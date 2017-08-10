WEATHER

Humidity Going Up

Hope you enjoyed the awesome weather today! Temperatures were in the low and mid 80s and humidity levels were very low for August. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

The westerly flow aloft will turn more southeasterly tomorrow as a large trough starts to develop across the Midwest. This will help to draw moisture farther north and get a shower or thunderstorm into the area tomorrow. Dew points and humidity levels will rise, so it gets muggy again, but temperatures will be stuck in the middle 80s due to the addition of clouds.

As we head through the weekend, there will be plenty of moisture available for a shower or thunderstorm. Most of the action will be confined to the afternoon hours, but it's really hard to promise dry mornings. We are also looking at a lot of clouds which will keep temps right around average and in the upper 80s.

As we head into the work week, the pattern doesn't really change. A large surface high will build across the Midwest early next week, which will help to trap moisture in the Carolinas. But a cold front will push across the region later Tuesday and a drier air mass will arrive by Wednesday. Dry and pleasant weather will return by the middle of next week.

We're still watching a tropical disturbance out in the Atlantic that may develop as it moves east of the Bahamas early next week. But even if it does develop, all signs point to it passing east of the NC coast by the middle of next week, with no impacts.

Have a great evening!
Chris

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
