High pressure across the mid-Atlantic states will bring mainly dry conditions to the region this evening followed by fair skies tonight and it will be warm and humid. High pressure will weaken tomorrow, but it should hold on long enough to provide dry conditions with some sunshine and a warm afternoon. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible tomorrow. A cool front will sink southward across Virginia tomorrow night then stall to the north of the Triangle on Sunday. It will be warm again on Sunday with sun and clouds and a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon or evening. There is only a small chance for outdoor plans being impacted by wet weather. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.Next week, the frontal zone will remain stalled to our north on Monday then it will shift south toward the Triangle on Tuesday. It will be warm and humid on Monday and Tuesday with more clouds than sun and a shower or thunderstorm will cross the region, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. This front will linger over the region on Wednesday with a shower or thunderstorm popping up then it will get a push south and east on Thursday with only a small of an afternoon thunderstorm but mainly south of the Triangle.Have a great weekend!Chris