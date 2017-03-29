High pressure working eastward from Ontario and the northern Great Lakes will force a back door cool front through central North Carolina from north to south (versus the regular cool front that moves from west to east) tonight.Cooler air will move into the region at the surface. Upper-level winds will turn more out of the southwest tonight and tomorrow. This contrasting northerly cooler surface air and warmer southwest upper-level flow will lead to the development of more clouds tonight and a rather overcast sky tomorrow. That cooler flow along with the clouds will lead to cooler daytime high temperatures tomorrow with most places no higher than the low to middle 60s.A surface storm deepening over northern Texas and Oklahoma has a cold front that is moving eastward. This storm will track east northeast and help guide a deeper flow of moisture into the Carolinas tomorrow night and Friday. This will help with the increase in cloud cover tomorrow then as the system gets closer we see a soaking rain and even a few thunderstorms across central North Carolina Friday. The rain will taper off Friday evening and drier air will start to move into the region later Friday night.High pressure building over the Northeast U.S. will extend southward into the Carolinas and this should help bring nice weather this weekend with temperatures warming back into the 70s.Another storm system will move into the Pacific Northwest Thursday then into the southern Rockies this weekend. This evolving storm system will bring increasing cloudiness on Monday and then more wet and perhaps stormy weather Monday night into Tuesday of next week.Dry weather should return Wednesday of next week with sunshine.Have a great evening!Chris