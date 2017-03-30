WEATHER

Cooler Today

A easterly flow will bring rather cloudy and cooler air today; however, an umbrella will not be needed. Temperatures today will stay in the 60s.

A storm system will send more moisture across the region tonight and tomorrow with periods of rain. There will even be a few thunderstorms developing tomorrow and we will have to watch for stronger storms that bring gusty winds. The SPC has us in a marginal risk again for severe weather.


Temperatures will will surge into the 70s on Friday.

High pressure building in for the weekend help provide nice weather and daytime high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Another storm system will move into the southern Rockies this weekend. This evolving storm system will bring us increasing cloudiness on Monday and then more wet and stormy weather Monday night into Tuesday of next week.

Dry weather returns Wednesday with sunshine.

Have a great Thursday!

