Showers bringing cooler Tuesday

Overall, Tuesday will be somewhat less active, but we still expect a shower or thunderstorm to be around. The presence of plenty of clouds on Tuesday will keep temperatures well below the seasonable normal high of 89. Parts of the area may struggle to get past 80.Much of Wednesday is likely to be dry with some sun at times, and humidity levels will be lower that day. Any scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday will tend to be confined to areas closer to the coast.As for the rest of the week, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase again by Thursday afternoon and especially Friday as the atmosphere moistens up once more. The relatively unsettled weather pattern is likely to persist into the upcoming weekend. Much of the shower and thunderstorm activity will be confined to the afternoon hours.In Other Weather Stories:Tropical Storm Franklin is headed toward the Yucatan Peninsula and will make landfall sometime early tonight, between 9 p.m. and midnight EDT. Franklin is still strengthening somewhat, and maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall could be at or above 60 mph. Franklin will cross the Yucatan Peninsula later tonight and Tuesday. By late Tuesday or Tuesday evening, Franklin will move into the Bay of Campeche where low wind shear and very warm ocean waters await. This could lead to quick strengthening of Franklin, perhaps up to a low-end hurricane, before making a second landfall over eastern Mexico Wednesday night or early Thursday. Some of the outer rain bands of Franklin could extend as far north as South Texas.The extreme heat that occurred over the Pacific Northwest last week has lessened some, but temperatures will remain much higher than normal this week. In addition, plenty of smoke will continue to be in the air from fires in British Columbia. The persistent hot and hazy conditions will remain a dangerous combination for residents and visitors most of this week.Have a great day!Brittany Bell