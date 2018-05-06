  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
WEATHER

Cooler Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually move away to the east this evening as drier air moves in from the west.

Another cold front will approach from the west tomorrow, while an upper-level system lifts northward from our south. The bulk of the moisture with these features will be confined to the Appalachians, but we can expect more clouds than sunshine with slightly below-normal temperatures.

This secondary cold front will then clear the region Monday night and set up a cool and cloudy Tuesday as the upper-level disturbance lingers over North Carolina. Dry weather will prevail on Tuesday as temperatures remain seasonably cool.

Temperatures will rebound into the 80s by the middle of the week with sunshine.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow
More Weather
Top Stories
Police looking for 15-year-old suspect after deadly shooting in Sanford
Right on the hose! Fayetteville firefighter's surprise proposal
Girl, 10, among several hurt in 3-car crash in Clayton
S.C. teacher accused of telling 8-year-old to kill herself
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
Panel can move NC Confederate statues but must follow statutes
Truck overturns on US 64 in Nash County
'Progress' as crowds flock to Out Raleigh festivities
Show More
Driver found dead hours after car went off Durham Freeway identified
3 dead in multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Woman calls police on 2 Native American brothers during college tour
Police: Durham man fired flare gun at home during break-in
More News