Showers and thunderstorms will gradually move away to the east this evening as drier air moves in from the west.Another cold front will approach from the west tomorrow, while an upper-level system lifts northward from our south. The bulk of the moisture with these features will be confined to the Appalachians, but we can expect more clouds than sunshine with slightly below-normal temperatures.This secondary cold front will then clear the region Monday night and set up a cool and cloudy Tuesday as the upper-level disturbance lingers over North Carolina. Dry weather will prevail on Tuesday as temperatures remain seasonably cool.Temperatures will rebound into the 80s by the middle of the week with sunshine.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell