Finally! A warming trend! Temperatures across central North Carolina rebounded to more comfortable levels this afternoon thanks to a wind flow more out of the south. This flow along with increasing cloud cover will lead to a noticeably milder night compared to the past seven nights where readings have been averaging several degrees below normal.The increase in cloud cover is due to the approach of a cold front currently over the central U.S. This front will reach the spine of the Appalachians tomorrow morning then move east and south through central North Carolina tomorrow. Spotty showers will precede the front then we expect additional showers just ahead of and along the front tomorrow.Temperatures are expected to warm well into the 60s ahead of the front tomorrow. Once the front moves through drier weather will follow tomorrow night along with cooler air.A large area of high pressure expanding southward into the northern Plains states tomorrow will build into the Southeast U.S. tomorrow night into Sunday, bringing slightly cooler air for Sunday. However, it will generally be sunny and readings will top out in the upper 50s.The surface high will continue to build south and east, allowing for another sunny day on Monday with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 60s.The next weather system will be fast moving and impact the Carolinas Tuesday. There should be enough moisture to support at least a few showers and there might even be some thunder. Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s with this weather system.In the wake of Tuesday's system, dry more stable air will move into the region. Surface high pressure building in from the the Plains states appears to be stronger than the high pressure area moving into the region Saturday night and Sunday. If that continues to be the case, then we should see a strong surge of colder air behind Tuesday's frontal system. That means much cooler conditions are expected for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. However, this chillier air coming down later next week does not look nearly as cold as it has been during this past cold weather.Have a great weekend!Chris